Deranged Anti-Vaxxer in Legal Trouble for Billboard Likening Macron to Hitler
GROSS
French President Emmanuel Macron has been an outright proponent of COVID vaccines and some of his critics aren’t happy. A billboard comparing him to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, with a swastika armband and the signature mustache to boot, appeared in the port city of Toulon. It had a slogan: “Obey. Get vaccinated.” Michel-ange Flori, who created the billboard, wrote on Facebook that he’d been ordered to attend a hearing with police on Thursday. “I just learned that the complaint comes from the President of the Republic himself,” Flori claimed. “So in Macronism, one can make fun of the ass of the prophet, it is regarded as satire, but to caricature the president as a dictator is considered blasphemy.”
Roughly 60 percent of France has had at least one COVID shot and Macron has pushed for tougher mandates to fight the Delta variant. He said protestors are free to express themselves but it will do nothing to make COVID disappear.