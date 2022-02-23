Shoppers Say This Affordable Neck Cream Takes Decades off Their Décolletage

I never fully understood the importance of "don't neglect your neck," until one day approaching my thirties I noticed that my neck and chest looked years older than my face. Not only am I a side sleeper with a small bust (which is a ripe breeding ground for skin-creasing and eventual wrinkle formation), but I also grew up in Southern California, often living by the "it'll turn into a tan."

As you can imagine, I have deep, deep regrets about my past skin care habits and, as a result, my chest and neck routine has become more comprehensive than the steps I follow for my face. Fortunately, now that I've discovered Dermelect's newly launched Self Esteem Neck Firming Lift Cream, I can actually kip some of the time-consuming steps I used to swear by thanks to its super-charged and multifunctional formula.

Dermelect Self Esteem Neck Firming Lift Cream This velvety neck cream keeps skin hydrated for up to 24 four hours without leaving behind a greasy residue. Buy at Dermelect $ 45

I've long been a fan of Demelect Cosmeceutical's no-frills and clinically-backed skin and nail products, but the Self Esteem Neck Cream is probably my favorite formula from the brand to date—and I'm not alone either. In fact, in a short period of time, the wrinkle-reversing cream has amassed quite the collection of glowing reviews that call it "like a permanent photographic filter," "like silk," and "dreamy."

Best of all, shoppers seem to agree that one of the cream's best features is that it works fast—one reviewer even wrote that her neck appeared more firm and smooth in just a few days. "I don't know what magic Dermelect discovered for aging neck lines, but it's all contained in this product. It works and I'll probably keep using it," the reviewer remarked.

Dermelect Neck Firming Duo Set For extra quick neck-lifting results, check out Dermelect's Neck Firming Duo, which includes the brand's best-selling neck serum as well. Buy at Dermelect $ 69

I love a quick fix as much as anyone else, but I'm usually suspicious of products that promise to deliver instant results, but I too, saw an improvement in texture and laxity after just a week of using this product consistently. The anti-aging cream is powered by a blend of anti-aging, antioxidant, and hydrating ingredients, offering gentle exfoliation without compromising the skin's barrier (AHA and BHA, avocado oil, share butter, and green tea extract). Ultimately, this supercharged neck cream does what it promises to do—and fast.

