CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    DeSantis Suggests He’ll Pardon Trump—And Insults His Age in Same Breath

    LOW BLOW

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Ron DeSantis insulted Donald Trump's age in a new interview with Megyn Kelly

    Scott Audette/Reuters

    In an interview on Friday, GOP presidential contender Ron DeSantis hinted that he would pardon Donald Trump if he wins the White House—but not without taking a shot at the geriatric former president’s age. “I don’t think it would be good for the country to have an almost 80-year-old former president go to prison,” DeSantis told Megyn Kelly. (Trump is 77 years old.) The jab comes as the Florida governor struggles to re-energize a flagging primary bid, during which he has tried to run to the right of Trump. “Ford pardoned Nixon, took some heat for it, but at the end of the day, do we wanna move forward as a country or do we want to be mired in these past controversies?” DeSantis continued. “And I think the public wants a fresh start.”

    Read it at Mediaite
    ,