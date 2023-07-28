DeSantis Suggests He’ll Pardon Trump—And Insults His Age in Same Breath
LOW BLOW
In an interview on Friday, GOP presidential contender Ron DeSantis hinted that he would pardon Donald Trump if he wins the White House—but not without taking a shot at the geriatric former president’s age. “I don’t think it would be good for the country to have an almost 80-year-old former president go to prison,” DeSantis told Megyn Kelly. (Trump is 77 years old.) The jab comes as the Florida governor struggles to re-energize a flagging primary bid, during which he has tried to run to the right of Trump. “Ford pardoned Nixon, took some heat for it, but at the end of the day, do we wanna move forward as a country or do we want to be mired in these past controversies?” DeSantis continued. “And I think the public wants a fresh start.”