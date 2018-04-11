Design Your Dream Home with This Powerful Trio of Apps
Looks Great
Whether you're looking to redesign your living space or build a new one from the ground up, it's difficult to envision your changes until they're actually made. Ashampoo’s Ultimate Home Improvement Software Bundle boasts three robust programs to help you plan and visualize your home projects in granular detail—and it's on sale for 80% off. With this collection, you'll get a family license for 3D CAD Architecture 6, which features an integrated step-by-step wizard to help you build reliable 2D, 3D, and cross-section views of any architecture project. Combine this tool with the included Office and Kitchen Catalogue Extensions, and you'll have the resources you need to plan out your new space, from 3D furniture to lighting, and everything in between. You can get the Ultimate Home Improvement Software Bundle for $19.99 right now, saving more than 80% off the usual price.
Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.