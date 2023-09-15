Desiigner to Register as Sex Offender After Whipping It Out Mid-Flight
GUILTY
The rapper known as Desiigner will be forced to register as a sex offender after an April flight which saw the one-time Kanye West protégé expose himself and masturbate in front of horrified flight attendants. Pleading guilty to one count of obscenely and indecently exposed genitalia in a public place on Thursday, the 26-year-old was also sentenced to two years probation, a fine of $5000, participation in psychological, psychiatric, or mental health evaluation, 120 hours of community service, and regular drug testing, according to Entertainment Tonight, which obtained court documents. He is also subject to random visits from his probation officer, must work full-time and is barred from possessing or accessing a firearm, ammunition or any dangerous weapon. In a deleted Instagram post after the fact, the rapper wrote: “They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self [sic] in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice.”