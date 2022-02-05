Rescuers Close to Reaching 5-Year-Old Trapped in Morocco Well for Four Days

A team of rescuers is a few feet away from reaching a 5-year-old boy who has been trapped at the bottom of a well in Morocco for four agonizing days, local media reported on Saturday.

The country has been transfixed by the life-or-death drama playing out in the city of Ighran since Tuesday and the world was waiting to hear if Rayan Awram had survived the ordeal.

The boy fell into a 105-foot-deep well outside his home on Tuesday. A relative told Reuters TV that they heard him crying and lowered a phone with a light and camera.

“He was crying ‘lift me up,’” the relative said.

Rescuers then sent down water, oxygen, and a camera, which showed the child alive. Crews began digging a parallel hole and then tunneled through horizontally to reach the well—a perilous task because of the fear the soil could collapse.

As they worked, the boy’s parents and hordes of villagers anxiously watched news of Rayan’s condition. Medical personnel, including resuscitation specialists, stood by on the scene to treat him and transport him to a local hospital.