CHERISHED ACTOR ‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Dies After ‘Unexpected Cardiac Event’ The theatre company he co-founded announced his death. Steven Hack, Facebook # 2

Desperate Housewives actor Steven Hack has died at 68 after an “unexpected cardiac event.” Hack also appeared in TV shows like American Horror Story and Agent Carter, as well as Marvel films Fantastic Four and Thor: The Dark World. He also appeared in the original Broadway production of Cats as a swing and understudy. InterAct Theatre Company, a Los Angeles-based group co-founded by Hack, announced his death on Instagram. The post said Hack died at home “following a sudden and unexpected cardiac event”. “Steven was a gifted and versatile performer, a superb graphic artist, and a cherished member of our artistic family,” the company wrote. “His creativity and talent helped shape Interact in its earliest years, and his artistry, humor, warmth, and generous spirit enriched everything he touched.” The St. Louis, Missouri-born actor made his professional debut as a teenage dancer in the 1978 musical film Grease before spending five years on Broadway with Cats. “He will always hold a special place in Interact’s history and in the hearts of those who knew him,” the theatre company wrote. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who loved him. May his memory be a blessing.” Hack is survived by his sister, Karen.

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