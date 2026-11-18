LOOK AT ME Desperate Putin Stages Bonkers Nuclear Stunt at China Meeting The Kremlin resorted to an obvious propaganda stunt to make the Russian leader appear powerful as he returned to the world stage.

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Vladimir Putin flaunted his “nuclear briefcase” ahead of his first-ever trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A day before the three strongman leaders were set to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in Shenzhen, China, a Russian naval officer was filmed by Kremlin-controlled TV carrying an important briefcase.

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The “nuclear briefc​​ase” known as Cheget, named after a mountain in the Greater Caucasus, is a command and control device that allows top Russian officials to authorize nuclear strikes remotely. It is typically carried by a naval officer and kept close to the president.

An older model of Russia's "nuclear football" was displayed at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Center. NATALIA CHERNOKHATOVA/REUTERS

Though the Cheget is rarely filmed, Russian state media conveniently caught it on camera in a carefully scripted clip that has been widely circulated online.

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In the video, a Russia-1 correspondent says, “Look, the very same nuclear football is right behind us.”

Another correspondent then asked a Russian naval officer point-blank, “Is that the nuclear briefcase you’ve got there?”

The officer responded in the affirmative with a sly smile.

“The very one?” the reporter asked.

“The very one,” the officer replied.

The device acts a remote command and control center for Russia's nuclear arsenal. NATALIA CHERNOKHATOVA/REUTERS

A similar stunt took place in 2023 when Putin met with Xi in Beijing.​​ At the time, Putin was being filmed walking to another meeting when the camera zoomed in on a briefcase carried by a Russian naval officer.

Kremlin correspondents for RIA Novosti, a state news agency, wrote at the time that “there are certain suitcases without which no trip of Putin’s is complete.”

Vladimir Putin always has his nuclear briefcase close by. Sergei Bulkin/via REUTERS

In 2019, Russian state-owned TV network Zvezda gave viewers a glimpse into an old nuclear briefcase, revealing that it contains several buttons in various colors.

“We won’t reveal any details about this suitcase at this point,” host Alexey Egorov said at the time. “But note one thing: this suitcase is from 50 years ago, yet this is the first time on television that this suitcase has been allowed to be shown open.”

The three strongmen leaders will meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit on Thursday. Iori Sagisawa/via REUTERS

The U.S. has a similar device typically referred to as the “nuclear football” but officially called the Presidential Emergency Satchel. It is carried by a military aide and always kept within arm’s length of the president.

Though there is no official agenda for the unprecedented trilateral meeting among Trump, Putin, and Xi, they are expected to discuss the Iran and Ukraine wars, as well as nuclear weapons and denuclearization.

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