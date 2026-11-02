BRAGGING WRONGS Desperate White House Drops Absurd Trump Boasts on Eve of Election The White House chucked a 127-line Hail Mary in the hours before America decides. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

The White House has launched a desperate 11th-hour bid to win voters over on the eve of the midterms.

The administration published a list of 127 promises it claims the president has kept, though some of its boasts buckle under even the slightest scrutiny.

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Among its supposed accomplishments: fulfilling his pledge that “Kamala’s app for illegals will be shut down immediately—within 24 hours.”

The White House has tried to claim that it has made good on the things it promised. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s CBP One app allowed asylum seekers to schedule appointments at ports of entry. But the White House’s evidence that it had “shut down” the app came with a revealing qualification: It had “repurposed it as a mechanism for self-deportation.”

Trump's first two years have been eventful. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

One of the most astonishing claims was that “We’re going to get your gas prices down.”

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The White House marked that promise as fulfilled just as average gas prices hit $3.46 a gallon. A Financial Times analysis found that the figure pushed the average across Trump’s second term above the previous presidential-term record set under Joe Biden.

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The surge stems from the war in Iran, which Trump launched in February—an awkward detail given another promise the White House claimed he had kept: “We will expel the warmongering from our government.”

He promised he would free the prisoners. Leah Millis/REUTERS

The White House said it had kept that promise by rolling out the well-thumbed list of conflicts Trump has claimed to have sorted out, despite repeated suggestions from fact-checkers that the count is not as high as he claims.

The victory lap even extended to territory Trump has failed to acquire.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” one Trump “promise” read.

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It wasn’t quite fulfilled. Greenland remains an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark and is not owned by the U.S.

One promise, however, required considerably less creative accounting: “Free the January 6 Hostages.”

Trump did free his supporters.

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