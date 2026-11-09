 Skip to main content
BEAUTY & GRACE

Dethroned Miss USA Gets Surprise Message From Her Successor

“I wanted my departure look to tell a story that means so much to me.”

Miss USA 2026 Justus Kelley poses at a restaurant in Paris on March 6, 2026, during Fall/Winter Fashion Week.

Justus Kelley/Instagram

By Natalie Demaree

Justus Kelley is honoring a dethroned Miss USA pageant queen with a flashy fashion tribute.

The 31-year-old Virginia native became the first married woman, foster mother, and oldest-ever winner of the national beauty competition on Aug. 27.

Miss USA 2026, Justus Kelley, will compete in the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico.

Miss USA 2026, Justus Kelley, will compete in the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico.

Miss USA

As she left for the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico, Kelley wore a long black-and-white TTON Couture coat with an image of 1957 ousted pageant winner, Mary Leona Gage, printed on the shoulders.

Mary Leona Gage won Miss USA in 1957 but was dethroned after officials learned she was married and had children.

Mary Leona Gage won Miss USA in 1957 but was dethroned after officials learned she was married and had children.

Miss USA

Officials stripped Gage of her title and disqualified her from the Miss Universe pageant that year after learning she violated pageant rules by being married with children and lying about her age.

The organization, which was founded in 1952, didn’t allow married women and mothers to compete until 2023.

Justus Kelley became the first married woman, foster mother, and oldest-ever Miss USA winner on Aug. 27.

Justus Kelley became the first married woman, foster mother, and oldest-ever Miss USA winner on Aug. 27.

Miss USA

“I wanted my departure look to tell a story that means so much to me,” Kelley captioned the post. “Today, I get to stand on a stage that once would not have welcomed a woman like me in the same way. I am a wife, a mother, and I am Miss USA.”

Miss USA 2026 Justus Kelley poses at a restaurant in Paris on March 6, 2026, during Fall/Winter Fashion Week.
DOWN TO CROWN

Oldest Woman to Win Miss USA Shares Her Beauty Secret

Natalie Demaree

She continued, “This is about so much more than what a woman wears, the crown she holds, or the stage she stands on. It’s about how far we’ve come, the women who came before us, and the doors that have opened for the women who will come after us.”

Mary Leona Gage was ousted after winning the 1957 Miss USA pageant.

Mary Leona Gage was ousted after winning the 1957 Miss USA pageant.

Miss USA

Kelley wore the eccentric coat over a custom white pantsuit that included a sheer corset top and matching bra. A Miss Universe USA sash and a newspaper-print saddle bag by Christian Dior completed the ensemble.

“To every woman who has ever felt she had to choose between her family and her dreams: you don’t,” said Kelley.

The philanthropist and founder of the Foster Footprints nonprofit married her husband, Tyler, in 2017.

Justus Kelley is crowned Miss USA 2026 onstage with Miss USA 2025, Audrey Jolynn Eckert, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on August 27, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

Justus Kelley was crowned Miss USA 2026 on August 27, 2026, succeeding Audrey Eckerton.

Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Several people commented their support for the tribute on the post.

“This is just so beautiful and raw. Thank you for holding it down for every woman who has a dream and aren’t afraid to pursue it,” one fan commented.

Several people commented their support for the tribute on the post.

Several people commented their support for Justus Kelley's fashion tribute on her post.

Instagram

Another commenter said she was “truly an idol” and thanked her for encouraging girls to go for their dreams.

“Everything you stand for is so inspiring thanks for showing that moms can have it all,” another person added.

Miss America 2026 pageant; Miss Texas crown
SHE'S BEAUTY & SHE'S GRACE

Miss America Breaks Her State’s 50-Year Losing Streak

Roosa Rahkonen

Play Video
Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW