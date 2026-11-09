Dethroned Miss USA Gets Surprise Message From Her Successor
“I wanted my departure look to tell a story that means so much to me.”
Justus Kelley is honoring a dethroned Miss USA pageant queen with a flashy fashion tribute.
The 31-year-old Virginia native became the first married woman, foster mother, and oldest-ever winner of the national beauty competition on Aug. 27.
As she left for the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico, Kelley wore a long black-and-white TTON Couture coat with an image of 1957 ousted pageant winner, Mary Leona Gage, printed on the shoulders.
Officials stripped Gage of her title and disqualified her from the Miss Universe pageant that year after learning she violated pageant rules by being married with children and lying about her age.
The organization, which was founded in 1952, didn’t allow married women and mothers to compete until 2023.
“I wanted my departure look to tell a story that means so much to me,” Kelley captioned the post. “Today, I get to stand on a stage that once would not have welcomed a woman like me in the same way. I am a wife, a mother, and I am Miss USA.”
She continued, “This is about so much more than what a woman wears, the crown she holds, or the stage she stands on. It’s about how far we’ve come, the women who came before us, and the doors that have opened for the women who will come after us.”
Kelley wore the eccentric coat over a custom white pantsuit that included a sheer corset top and matching bra. A Miss Universe USA sash and a newspaper-print saddle bag by Christian Dior completed the ensemble.
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“To every woman who has ever felt she had to choose between her family and her dreams: you don’t,” said Kelley.
The philanthropist and founder of the Foster Footprints nonprofit married her husband, Tyler, in 2017.
Several people commented their support for the tribute on the post.
“This is just so beautiful and raw. Thank you for holding it down for every woman who has a dream and aren’t afraid to pursue it,” one fan commented.
Another commenter said she was “truly an idol” and thanked her for encouraging girls to go for their dreams.
“Everything you stand for is so inspiring thanks for showing that moms can have it all,” another person added.
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