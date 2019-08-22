CHEAT SHEET
TRAGIC
Detroit Man Charged With Murder After His Three Dogs Maul Girl to Death
A Detroit man has been charged with murder after his three dogs mauled a 9-year-old girl to death earlier this week. According to MLive, Pierre Cleveland’s dogs—described as pitbull or pit-bull mixes—allegedly escaped from an unsecure backyard and attacked Emma Hernandez while she was riding her bike on Monday. The 33-year-old was charged with second-degree murder, dangerous animal causing death and involuntary manslaughter. “It is horrible to imagine what Emma went through as she was being mauled to death by vicious dogs allegedly owned by the defendant," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a press release. Video obtained by WDIV shows Cleveland crying during his Thursday arraignment. His bail has been set for $2 million, and he his scheduled to return to court on Aug. 30.