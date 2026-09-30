HEARTBREAK ‘Devastated’ Emmy Winner Reveals Daughter’s Death at 13 Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter said their child was “the light of our lives” who “loved to dance.” Variety via Getty Images

Actor Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter have said they are “deeply heartbroken” after announcing the death of their 13-year-old daughter. In a statement shared with People on Tuesday, the family said Fiona Hepler Lowe was “the light of our lives,” remembering her as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.” “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents,” the statement continued. Lowe, the brother of fellow actor Rob Lowe, asked for prayers and privacy, adding: “Her passing is devastating for our entire family.” The statement also urged anyone struggling with mental health to contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Lowe, 58, and Painter, 52, welcomed Fiona on Nov. 16, 2012. She was the couple’s middle daughter, between Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10. Lowe won an Emmy in 1993 for the TV show Life Goes On and has appeared in Pretty Little Liars and Supergirl.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988.

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