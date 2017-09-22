DHS: Russian Hackers Targeted 21 States During Election

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico
The Department of Homeland Security notified 21 states on Friday about attempts from Russian governments hackers to breach their systems during the 2016 election. Among those that have confirmed that they were targeted are Alabama, Washington, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Those four states said that the breach attempts were unsuccessful. According to Politico, a DHS official said that only a few networks were successfully breached and none involved vote tallying. “DHS notified the Secretary of State or other chief election officer in each state of any potential targeting we were aware of in their state leading up to the 2016 election,” DHS spokesman Scott McConnell said.