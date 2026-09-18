WAR OF WORDS Diana’s Brother Doubles Down on King Charles’ ‘Monstrous’ Comment About Her Death In an interview with the BBC, Charles Spencer says, “I am telling the truth.” Mike Blake/REUTERS

Princess Diana’s brother has doubled down on his explosive claim that King Charles told him “we’ll forget her soon enough” after Diana’s death, insisting in a BBC interview that he is “telling the truth” and saying the Palace hadn’t actually denied the claim. Earl Spencer’s new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, alleges that the then-Prince of Wales made the remark during a furious row over whether Princes William and Harry, then 15 and 12, should walk behind their mother’s coffin at her funeral. Buckingham Palace hit back with a rare statement, saying the King was “mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgement and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.” Speaking to the BBC at his Althorp estate in Northamptonshire, where Diana is buried, Spencer was unmoved. He said he had no documentary proof but had told family and friends at the time what Charles had said, “because it was so monstrous.” Now, the public is left to judge which Charles is telling the royal truth.

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