GET THEE BEHIND ME Diary Entries Reveal Pope Francis’ Wild Visions of the Devil The late pope’s horrific visions are revealed in his personal diaries. Vatican Pool/Getty Images # 3

The late Pope Francis believed he had seen both the devil and the entrance to hell, according to his private diaries, which were published Tuesday. Francis died in April 2025 at 88. The diaries show he went through a two-year spiritual crisis starting in 2021, when he felt tempted by Satan and struggled with how to wield power over the Roman Catholic Church. He wrote about fighting not to become someone “who uses others like puppets,” though the book doesn’t clarify what he meant. A January 2021 entry lists three times he thought he saw the devil, including once as pope during a meeting with Vatican officials. “I can’t forget the powerful raspiness of his voice,” he wrote. Cardinal Victor Fernandez, a close collaborator of Francis, collected the diaries and arranged excerpts into a 160-page volume with his own commentary. They are the first papal diaries made public since the 1960s, and the entries run from December 1992 to August 2024.

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