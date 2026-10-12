PRISON EMERGENCY Diddy, 56, Rushed to Hospital After Mysterious Head Injury Behind Bars Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly taken by ambulance from his New Jersey prison in the middle of the night for treatment. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images # 1

Sean “Diddy” Combs was transported out of federal prison due to a medical emergency Saturday morning. The 56-year-old rapper has been serving a 50-month sentence for two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution. An ambulance transported Diddy to get treatment for a head injury at about 1 a.m., according to TMZ sources at the FCI Fort Dix facility in New Jersey. The reason for the head injury hasn’t been confirmed, but it wasn’t life-threatening, as Diddy was conscious and speaking when he was taken back to the prison before 7 a.m., meaning he was only out of the prison confines for about 6 hours. Diddy was admitted to a prison facility in September 2024, and transferred to Fort Dix in October 2025. He’s been placed in solitary confinement twice this year following a fight with another inmate in July, and reports that his prison time has involved massages, special meals, cleaning services for his bathroom, alcohol, and a cellphone with naked pictures of an ex-girlfriend. His release date has been pushed back by several weeks from January 2028 to the following March.

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