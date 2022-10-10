Diddy Among Celebs Telling Kanye to ‘Stop’ After Antisemitic Tantrum
‘WORDS MATTER’
Kanye West’s latest antics, notably an antisemitic post over the weekend, were a step too far for many celebrities. Sarah Silverman, Michael Rapaport and Jamie Lee Curtis were among those who spoke out, with the latter tweeting: “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop.” Rapaport took it a step further, posting a video message to Twitter slamming Kanye for “looking dusty” and said he was using the same disruptive messaging as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and those from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. Meanwhile, Diddy posted a cryptic Instagram video including political activist Stokely Carmichael, who quotes: “Many of our people’s minds have been whitewashed.” The rapper didn’t mention Kanye specifically but wrote : “That’s all. That’s all.”