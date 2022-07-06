Diesel Spill From Tim Allen’s Yacht Forces Michigan Marina Closure
‘UNCOMFORTABLE’
It was “tool time” again for Tim Allen over the weekend when 30 to 50 gallons of diesel spilled from his yacht into a northern Michigan marina. The Leelanau Township fire chief, Hugh Cook, told reporters that the Home Improvement and Toy Story actor was unaware of his faulty fuel pump, the source of the issue, until it was too late. “He didn’t know what was happening until he pulled into the marina,” Cook said. “He himself pulled the fuse on the bilge pump so it wouldn’t eject any more fuel. So, he did a lot of things right himself.” Allen told the Traverse City Record-Eagle that he “felt very uncomfortable closing the harbor down for everybody.” Harbormaster Bill Rosemurgy told MLive that the spill had a “heavy sheen” but was “fairly well-contained within the marina.”