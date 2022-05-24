Dinesh D’Souza Just Made an Enemy Out of Fox News

This reporting appears as one of many stories in this week’s edition of Confider, The Daily Beast’s media newsletter. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every week. Send questions, tips, and complaints here.

Far-right provocateur Dinesh D’Souza seems to have—at least for the time being—fully nuked his relationship with Fox News.

Over the past two weeks, D’Souza has raged against Fox and rival Newsmax for snubbing his election-denying film, 2,000 Mules, which has been shredded by fact-checkers and news outlets over its “gaping holes” and provably false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election.

D’Souza took specific aim at Tucker Carlson for allegedly suppressing mentions of his batty flick, going as far as sharing a series of supposed text messages—which he characterized as “highly abusive”—from the Fox host’s executive producer Justin Wells.

Apparently throwing bombs at Fox‘s prized primetime host, a right-wing media kingmaker, may have been unwise: After having appeared on longtime friend Laura Ingraham’s nightly Fox News show at least 15 times this year, D’Souza has all but disappeared.

His final appearance on Fox airwaves came on April 27, when he beamed into Larry Kudlow’s FBN show to promote the film and get a hearty endorsement from the former Trump economic adviser.

Aside from D’Souza attacking the network’s crown jewel, it’s not too hard to figure out why he’s been silenced: Just like Newsmax, Fox is currently being sued by voting software firms for peddling false claims that their voting machines flipped the election for Joe Biden.

And while D’Souza’s doc has predictably received praise from some of Trump’s most loyal acolytes, some key MAGA media figures have distanced themselves from the film’s most outlandish claims.

Neither Fox News nor D’Souza responded to requests for comment.

