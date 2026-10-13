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IN PAIN

Grammy Winner, 85, Cancels Performance After Health Scare

The legendary singer apologized to fans.

Dionne Warwick attends the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 29, 2026.

Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

By Meera Navlakha

Dionne Warwick has canceled her scheduled performance at New York’s Carnegie Hall after experiencing mobility issues and severe pain. The 85-year-old apologized to fans, telling Page Six in a statement, “I’m sorry to have had to cancel the chance to see you all at Carnegie. My leg and foot would not allow me to stand nor walk at the moment.” She added that “only the pain and inability to stand or walk is the reason for my absence.” She said she is focusing on rest and recovery. The six-time Grammy winner had been set to perform at the Deborah Silver & Fabulous Friends: Voices for ALS charity benefit. Cabaret icon Marilyn Maye, 98, filled in for her. Warwick, who has enjoyed a decades-long career, underwent emergency leg surgery in September 2025. At the time, she said the pain was “unbearable.”

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Read it at Page Six

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