IN PAIN Grammy Winner, 85, Cancels Performance After Health Scare The legendary singer apologized to fans. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dionne Warwick has canceled her scheduled performance at New York’s Carnegie Hall after experiencing mobility issues and severe pain. The 85-year-old apologized to fans, telling Page Six in a statement, “I’m sorry to have had to cancel the chance to see you all at Carnegie. My leg and foot would not allow me to stand nor walk at the moment.” She added that “only the pain and inability to stand or walk is the reason for my absence.” She said she is focusing on rest and recovery. The six-time Grammy winner had been set to perform at the Deborah Silver & Fabulous Friends: Voices for ALS charity benefit. Cabaret icon Marilyn Maye, 98, filled in for her. Warwick, who has enjoyed a decades-long career, underwent emergency leg surgery in September 2025. At the time, she said the pain was “unbearable.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register