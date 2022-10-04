Disapproving Stepdad Shot Dead After Confronting Boyfriends
PAPA DON’T PREACH
A stepfather has been shot to death after an altercation with two men who were dating his teenage stepdaughters. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fight that took place “in the middle of a neighborhood” on Spectacled Bear Lane in Crosby, Texas, just after 11 p.m, according to KHOU 11. Police said the man, who has not been identified, didn’t approve of the men his stepdaughters were dating “and had ongoing issues with them,” leading to an altercation when the stepdaughters arrived home with their boyfriends. That altercation turned deadly as the stepfather went outside to confront the men, leading to a physical fight and eventual shooting. The stepdaughters stayed with their stepfather, who sustained one gunshot wound, while the two men fled in a white Chevy Impala. The wounded man was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.