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Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Handed Legal Lifeline Over Police Raids

The disgraced former Duke of York has won a key court battle after police admitted the searches of his homes were “unlawful.”

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, with a black eye in 2017. Prince Harry has denied getting into a physical fight with his uncle.

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By Tom Sykes

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been handed a legal boost after winning a court battle over police searches of his two homes.

The disgraced former prince was arrested on his 66th birthday in February after it was alleged he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein while he was a U.K. trade envoy.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000.

The former Duke of York has long been dogged by his former friendship with the billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

But he challenged Thames Valley Police’s search warrants for Wood Farm in Sandringham and his former home of Royal Lodge in Windsor.

And Andrew was granted a lifeline on Thursday when a judge in London’s High Court said the searches were unlawful.

Britain's King Charles III stands for the national anthem during the opening ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Games
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It means that police will now have to ask the court to let them retain any of Andrew’s seized items–or risk handing them back to him. The criminal investigation into Andrew remains ongoing.

The former prince has not been charged after his Feb. 19 arrest. A judge at the Old Bailey in London issued the warrants on Feb. 18.

Andrew did not attend the hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday, where Mr. Justice Hilliard said an “agreement was reached” between Andrew and the police that “the search warrants were unlawful.”

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, younger brother of Britain’s King Charles, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaves Aylsham Police Station on a vehicle, on the day he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after the U.S. Justice Department released more records tied to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Aylsham, Britain, February 19, 2026.

Andrew was questioned for 12 hours by police before being released under investigation in February.

Phil Noble/Reuters

But he added that this “does not bring an investigation to an end, or mean that the whole of the investigation was unlawful.”

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police later said the decision “is not a judgment on our ongoing investigation.”

“Legal proceedings are currently ongoing to decide how material seized during the searches will be managed and whether we can lawfully retain it in support of our ongoing investigation,” they added.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Jeffrey Epstein, and Peter Mandelson in an undated photo.

Andrew (left) was arrested after the release of emails in the files of Jeffrey Epstein (centre).

Department of Justice

Late last year, King Charles stripped his brother of his right to be a prince, as well as his Duke of York title, over his links to Epstein.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the funeral of The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025 in London, England. Katharine, Duchess of Kent was married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. She died on September 4 at the age of 92 at Kensington Palace surrounded by her family. Having converted to Catholicism in 1994, her funeral takes place at Westminster Cathedral and is the first Catholic funeral to be held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. Her Royal Highness will be laid to rest at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor. (Photo by /Getty Images)
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Thursday’s decision means Thames Valley Police will have to wait until next year to know whether they can keep the items they seized. The judge said in his ruling that police “took possession of documentary material and electronic devices.”

The former prince’s legal challenge was based on the “legal privilege” of some of his documents, which may have fallen in a “special procedure” category as he may have acquired them during his “paid or unpaid duties,” the judgment said.

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Police admitted they could not say if the seized material fell into this category. They can keep Andrew’s belongings only if they can show another reason to retain them, which is expected to form the basis of their argument next year.

Andrew has lived full-time at Sandringham since King Charles evicted his brother from his 30-room home at Royal Lodge.

Virginia Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew.

Virginia Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew.

Miami Herald/TNS

It came after the release of a posthumous memoir from Virginia Giuffre, who repeated her allegation that she had sex with the then-Prince Andrew when she was a teenager. Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025. Andrew denies the claim.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

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Tom Sykes
Tom SykesEuropean Editor at Large

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