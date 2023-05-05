Disgruntled Passenger Lies About Bomb After Missing Flight
FLIGHT RISK
A passenger angry that he’d missed his JetBlue flight out of Las Vegas on Thursday phoned in a bomb threat, according to authorities. The unidentified man told officials that his luggage, which was aboard the JetBlue plane without him, contained the alleged explosive. The plane landed at Los Angeles International Airport—its intended destination—where it was held on the tarmac in an isolated spot away from the terminal for over an hour, according to KABC. Passengers were eventually allowed to disembark the flight using a truck-mounted staircase. After another sweep, it was confirmed there were no threats aboard the aircraft. Las Vegas police then “took enforcement action” against the man, KVVU reported. It was not immediately clear if he would be charged over the incident.