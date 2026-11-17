Disney Star Reveals Post-Pregnancy Body Treatments
The “High School Musical” actress shared a video of her skin-tightening pursuits.
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High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens is revealing the results of her “mommy makeover” after having two children.
On Nov. 16, Hudgens posted a TikTok video about her experiences undergoing skin-tightening treatments.
“So, I finally got a moment away from the kiddos, and mama is treating herself with a new treatment,” the 37-year-old actress said.
Hudgens and her husband, Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker, welcomed their first child in July 2024 and their second in November 2025.
The Disney star, who starred as Gabriella Montez in High School Musical in 2006, partnered with laser equipment company Cartessa Aesthetics and skincare clinic Skin Thesis to demonstrate the collagen-boosting treatment.
“I’m so excited,” Hudgens said ahead of the procedure, called Everesse, which was performed at Skin Thesis in Los Angeles.
Everesse is a noninvasive treatment that uses radiofrequency technology to treat the visible signs of aging.
Radiofrequency skin-tightening treatments promise to temporarily strengthen skin cells and make them more flexible, allowing sagging skin to regain firmness.
A technician performed the treatment on Hudgens’ face, neck, and stomach because, the actress explained, “after two babies, the tummy ain’t what it used to be.”
The actress called the treatment “easy and quick, and there’s no redness,” adding that she felt “like my skin is literally so much tighter” afterward.
“Life is crazy and time is a really precious thing,” Hudgens told E! News in 2025, referring to her experiences with motherhood.
Continuing, “I am a person of extremes—I’m all in doing one thing or another. So I guess that’s balance, if you call extremes balance.”
The actress continued, “Being a mom is literally the most exhausting thing on the entire planet.” She has learned to “slow down and enjoy the moment.”
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