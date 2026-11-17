IN A TIGHT SPOT Disney Star Reveals Post-Pregnancy Body Treatments The “High School Musical” actress shared a video of her skin-tightening pursuits. Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Get The Looker newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens is revealing the results of her “mommy makeover” after having two children.

On Nov. 16, Hudgens posted a TikTok video about her experiences undergoing skin-tightening treatments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, I finally got a moment away from the kiddos, and mama is treating herself with a new treatment,” the 37-year-old actress said.

A pregnant Hudgens attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Stefanie Keenan/VF24/Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Hudgens and her husband, Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker, welcomed their first child in July 2024 and their second in November 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Disney star, who starred as Gabriella Montez in High School Musical in 2006, partnered with laser equipment company Cartessa Aesthetics and skincare clinic Skin Thesis to demonstrate the collagen-boosting treatment.

Hudgens starred in Disney's High School Musical franchise alongside Zac Efron, from 2006-2008. Michael Tran Archive/FilmMagic

“I’m so excited,” Hudgens said ahead of the procedure, called Everesse, which was performed at Skin Thesis in Los Angeles.

Everesse is a noninvasive treatment that uses radiofrequency technology to treat the visible signs of aging.

Radiofrequency skin-tightening treatments promise to temporarily strengthen skin cells and make them more flexible, allowing sagging skin to regain firmness.

The actress showed her fans what the skin-tightening process looked like. @vanessahudgens/TikTok

A technician performed the treatment on Hudgens’ face, neck, and stomach because, the actress explained, “after two babies, the tummy ain’t what it used to be.”

Play Video

The actress called the treatment “easy and quick, and there’s no redness,” adding that she felt “like my skin is literally so much tighter” afterward.

The “after” effect of Hudgens' Everesse skin-tightening procedure. @vanessahudgens/TikTok

“Life is crazy and time is a really precious thing,” Hudgens told E! News in 2025, referring to her experiences with motherhood.

Vanessa Hudgens, pictured in August 2026, said that the Everesse procedure was “easy and quick.” Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for HollyShorts Fil

Continuing, “I am a person of extremes—I’m all in doing one thing or another. So I guess that’s balance, if you call extremes balance.”

Hudgens and her husband, Cole Tucker, pictured at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, have been married since 2023. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

The actress continued, “Being a mom is literally the most exhausting thing on the entire planet.” She has learned to “slow down and enjoy the moment.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register