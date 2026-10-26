Disneyland Entrance Closed After Disturbing Discovery

A man has died outside the Disneyland resort in California. Police said the 65-year-old’s body was discovered on a sidewalk near the resort’s entrance in Anaheim on Sunday, adding that he was homeless and was known to local authorities. The park’s entrance was temporarily shut while officers waited for the coroner to arrive. Anaheim Police Sgt. Eric Anderson has since said the man’s death seemed to be the result of natural causes, with no suspicions of foul play. It comes less than two weeks after two suspicious bags prompted a bomb scare at the same resort. Security alerted the Anaheim Police Department to the abandoned luggage on Oct. 12. Officers later said they believed the bags, one of which contained marbles and another which contained sharp instruments, had been made to look suspicious and were deliberately left behind to spark panic at the resort. Police said they were investigating the bomb scare at the time but have not yet identified a suspect or announced an arrest.
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