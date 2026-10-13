NEW CLAIMS Disturbing Alleged Texts of Bisexual Senator’s Married Lover Revealed Former Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s jailed ex-bodyguard allegedly fired off gruesome death threats against a judge. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Disturbing text messages allegedly sent by former Arizona lawmaker Kyrsten Sinema’s jailed ex-bodyguard turned lover have been exposed in court.

The legal saga surrounding the former senator reached a dramatic peak during an Arizona court hearing Monday, where prosecutors disclosed chilling text messages allegedly sent by 39-year-old Matthew Ammel.

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The Army veteran and former Green Beret was arrested outside a Phoenix gun shop on Sept. 29 for allegedly violating a court-mandated no-contact order. After he was busted allegedly attempting to buy a firearm and have a military-style knife engraved, investigators uncovered a stream of alarming threats directed at both the politician and an unnamed North Carolina judge.

During the hearing, prosecutors detailed how Ammel, who is facing charges for allegedly causing more than $200,000 in property damage at Sinema’s home, tried to force his high-profile ex to bail him out. “She needs to pay,” married Ammel allegedly wrote to a bail bondsman, insisting that the former lawmaker cover his financial release.

Matthew Ammel’s mugshot. Mugshot/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

In other messages uncovered by investigators, the veteran allegedly vowed retribution against the former politician. “I’m taking her down no matter what it takes,” Ammel was said to have written, alongside another ominous text stating, “she needs to be punished.”

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A victim advocate representing Sinema—the first openly bisexual person elected to the Senate—emphasized the profound toll the alleged harassment has taken. The advocate revealed in court that she “is reasonably and objectively afraid that if [Ammel] is released, that he will seriously injure either [her] or someone else in the community.”

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The disturbing digital trail extends beyond the former senator. On Aug. 16, Ammel allegedly confided in military associates, writing, “I’m going to decapitate this f----t and kill his entire family,” targeting a judge in North Carolina. The state happens to be where Ammel’s ex-wife, Heather Ammel, launched a high-profile lawsuit against Sinema under its “homewrecker” statute, accusing the former politician of destroying her marriage through an affair that began during official security trips.

Matthew Ammel (checked shirt) and Kyrsten Sinema (polka dot top) at an Arizona Legislature hearing in 2025. ACTV screenshot

Sinema admitted to the romance starting around Memorial Day 2024, but the relationship exploded in late August this year. Furious over her refusal to post a video about soldiers in Iraq, Ammel allegedly rampaged through her home, tossing 22 paintings into her swimming pool, smashing liquor bottles, and destroying mirrors.

Even after his re-arrest, Ammel’s audacious maneuvering continued. Legal filings submitted by Sinema’s attorney, Colleen Clase, detailed how the suspect allegedly instructed a bail bondsman to contact the former lawmaker directly to demand she post his bond.

“This is a form of indirect contact, constitutes witness harassment and intimidation, and causes substantial concern given the recent history of threats made against her life,” Clase wrote.

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Given the severe escalation, Maricopa County Superior Court Commissioner Barbara Spencer agreed to raise Ammel’s bond to $100,000, cash-only.

While state lawyers acknowledged the figure “seems disproportionate” to a criminal damage charge, prosecutors stressed it was the only way to protect Sinema and the surrounding community.

Ammel pleaded not guilty Monday to one count of felony criminal damage, and his trial is set for Feb. 9, 2027. He remains held in custody, facing house arrest, electronic monitoring, and strict conditions if he posts bond.

The Daily Beast has contacted Sinema and Ammel’s attorneys for comment.

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