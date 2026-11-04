DEADLY CLIMB Disturbing Cause of Missing College Hikers’ Deaths Revealed Both men fell a significant distance and died instantly. Chaffee County Sheriff's Office Facebook # 3

Two college students found dead after disappearing during a Colorado mountain hike died from multiple blunt force injuries after falling a significant distance while rappelling, authorities have confirmed. Kaden Matsuda, 19, and Jackson Donlon, 20, were recovered near each other in a basin on West Apostle Mountain on October 29, three days after they were reported missing. An autopsy determined both men died from “multiple blunt force injuries,” according to a joint statement released November 3 by the Chaffee County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices. Investigators believe the friends fell after one of their climbing anchors suffered a “catastrophic failure of unknown cause.” Both died instantly, officials said. Although a snowstorm occurred around the time of the incident, authorities said weather was not a direct contributing factor. Sheriff Andy Rohrich said investigators were relieved to know neither had suffered before their deaths. “While their lives were far too short, they spent their final moments together surrounded by the majestic beauty of Chaffee County’s high peaks that they loved. There is also relief knowing neither of them suffered,” Rohrich said.

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