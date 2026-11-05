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Disturbing Detail Revealed After Mom and Daughter Killed in Bear Attack

Their remains were found earlier this week.

Two year old grizzly bear.

Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

By Will Neal

A mother and daughter mauled to death in a bear attack in Canada may have been set upon by more than one of the animals, investigators say. British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service discovered the remains of art therapist Jenny Balcarras and her 20-year-old daughter, Selah Reed, on Monday and Tuesday after they appeared to have been mauled to death by a grizzly bear. But authorities have now said that they believe multiple bears may have been responsible for the horrifying attack. A curfew is in place for the local community as officials hunt down the animal or animals responsible for their deaths. If found, the bears will be killed to protect the public from further attacks. The family has paid tribute to Balcarras as a “beautiful artist” and Selah as a young woman “with her whole life ahead of her.” Another bear hounded a group of elementary school children and their teachers in the same area last year, leaving one of the teachers and three of the children with serious injuries.

Read it at CNN

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