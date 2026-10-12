GRIM UPDATE Disturbing New Details Emerge in Deadly Tiger Attack at Zoo The wildlife park is closed following the horrifying incident. Stelios Misinas/Reuters # 5

A woman desperately tried to stop a man from entering a tiger enclosure at a zoo in England just moments before he was attacked and killed by the animal. Witnesses to the horrific incident at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park said the woman, who was with her two children, tried to prevent the man from jumping off a bridge into the animal’s pen. “He overpowered her and jumped off. She seemed really frightened,” Anthony Hunt, who was at the zoo with his girlfriend Scarlet Hogan, told The Telegraph. Hogan said that the tiger went into “stalk mode” after it spotted the man approaching it in the enclosure. “It looked like he was taking selfies. Then when he got on all fours he started praying. It was the strangest thing ever.” Video of the tiger attacking the man, who has not been identified, have spread online. During the attack, the man clenched both his fists, with his little fingers pointing out. Some suggest he was using the sign for “bad” in Makaton, a communication system used by people with learning disabilities. Yorkshire Wildlife Park said the Amur tiger, named Altai, will not be euthanized following the tragic incident.

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