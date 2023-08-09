Disturbing New Video Released of Attack on Sen. Rand Paul Staffer
‘WHAT THE F–––’
Footage of a brutal attack on a staffer of Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) on the streets of D.C. has been released to the public months after the March 25 assault. The security camera footage was initially shown at a preliminary hearing in D.C. Superior Court last month for the man charged with the attack, Glynn Neal, but prosecutors declined to release it at the time. They released it shortly after Superior Court Judge Anthony C. Epstein responded to a request from The Washington Post. The footage shows the victim, Phillip Todd, walking down D.C.’s H Street NE with a friend when a man suddenly knocks one of them to the ground and begins to stab them repeatedly. A voice can be heard in the audio: “What the fuck.” The friend is seen attempting to push the attacker off the staffer. Authorities have called the attack a random act of violence. The 42-year-old has been charged with assault with intent to kill after allegedly stabbing Todd numerous times in his head and chest. The friend, Christopher Barnard, was uninjured.