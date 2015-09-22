Diver Instagrams Shark Attack Aftermath

This has been the summer of the shark attack. Just last Sunday, two kids were attacked in Florida, one of them only escaping after he “pulled the shark out of the water by its fin and punched it.” In Hawaii on the same day, 27-year-old John Braxton was attacked by what is believed to have been a 13-foot tiger shark, which left his leg shredded.

After managing to swim to shore and an ambulance ride to the nearest hospital, Braxton did what any self-respecting smartphone owner would do: He uploaded the aftermath to Instagram—blood, gore and all. If you’re looking for a reason to be glad you won’t be in the ocean any time soon, check it out below. But warning—it’s graphic, so not for the queasy.

Worried about perishing in a toothy whirlwind? You’re still more likely to die taking a selfie than you are at the hands of Jaws.