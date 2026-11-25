Divers Make Disturbing Discovery After Plane Crash Off Coast
The single-engine Cessna 210 went down in the Gulf of Mexico.
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Divers made a grim discovery off the Gulf Coast after a small plane crashed into the water, killing all six people on board—including two children. The single-engine Cessna 210 went down Tuesday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico near Horn Island, off the Mississippi coast, while en route from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida. Air traffic controllers in Mobile, Alabama, reported losing contact with the aircraft around 3:45 p.m. Rescue crews searched for hours, initially finding only three life jackets, a life raft, and the plane’s cabin floating on the water before divers located the bodies of the four adults and two boys, ages 8 and 10, inside the submerged fuselage. Coast Guard Commander Trevor Blount called the situation heartbreaking. “While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families,” he said in a statement. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
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