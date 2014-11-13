Doctor With Ebola Heads to U.S. for Care

CHEAT SHEET
Martin Salia, a surgeon working in Sierra Leone, has been diagnosed with Ebola and will be flown to the United States for treatment on Saturday, a federal government source tells the Associated Press. Salia, 44, is a citizen of Sierra Leone but also is a legal permanent U.S. resident, according to an official with knowledge of the case. He will be treated at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Salia will be the third Ebola patient at the Omaha hospital and the 10th Ebola patient in the U.S. A spokesman at the medical center would not confirm Thursday if another patient was expected. The last Ebola patient in the U.S. was released from a New York City hospital on Tuesday.