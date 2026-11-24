IN A PICKLE Doctors Warn of Hidden Danger in America’s New Favorite Sport Doctors have seen an uptick in pickleball-related injuries. Newsday LLC/James Carbone, Getty Images # 4

Doctors warn that the rapid rise of pickleball could have concerning risks. A woman in her early 50s was recently hit in the eye during a game and developed glaucoma. She was not wearing protective eyewear. The woman was hospitalized after reporting blurry vision, severe pain, and extreme light sensitivity, and her symptoms initially appeared to improve after treatment. However, her blurred vision and eye pain worsened in the following weeks. Three months after the injury, she had sustained optic nerve damage and impaired vision. Doctors subsequently diagnosed the previously healthy woman with glaucoma. “This case illustrates the potential for angle-recession glaucoma to develop as a complication of pickleball-related ocular trauma,” wrote doctors from UMass Chan Medical School. They say the one case was representative of an uptick in pickleball-related eye injuries. Doctors recommend wearing protective eyewear when playing the sport. “With the growing body of players and advancement of technology in the sport, such as modern paddles that can generate shots exceeding 60 miles per hour, these injuries will continue to occur unless proper safety measures are implemented,” they wrote.

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