DOJ: Baltimore PD Violated Rights

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Baltimore Sun
A new report from the Department of Justice set to be released Wednesday finds the Baltimore Police Department routinely violated residents’ constitutional rights. Among the findings: The department disproportionately targeted black people in the city’s poor neighborhoods and often used excessive violence. In one instance, “supervisors have issued explicitly discriminatory orders, such as directing a shift to arrest ‘all the black hoodies’ in a neighborhood.” The probe was initiated after the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, who died from injuries sustained while in police custody.