$3,000 Meth-Filled Burrito Seized at U.S. Border

Believe it or not, this was not a Breaking Bad episode.

Federal agents say they caught a 23-year-old woman trying to sneak a methamphetamine-filled burrito into the U.S., according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Smoking Gun.

The woman, Susy Laborin, was carrying a plastic bag of burritos as she attempted to cross the border from Mexico to Nogales, Arizona. A drug dog began sniffing the bag, and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent opened one of the burritos to reveal more than a pound of meth, worth over $3,000.

Laborin later admitted she knew about the meth and was planning to deliver it to a third party in Tucson for $500.

This wasn't the only drug bust made at that border stop recently. Border officials say almost $1 million worth of meth, cocaine, and heroin has been confiscated there since Friday.