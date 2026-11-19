The musician said she wanted to honor her country-legend aunt.

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Dolly Parton’s niece is honoring the beloved singer with a unique red-carpet tribute.

Danielle Parton, 50, paid homage to her late aunt on Nov. 18 at the 2026 Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

The legendary singer died on Aug. 25 after a brief battle with cancer, sparking global mourning from millions of fans. She was 80.

Danielle arrived at the CMA Awards wearing an embellished white, long-sleeved dress featuring gold and silver rhinestones along its V-shaped neckline, hems, hips, and cuffs.

Danielle Parton wore her late aunt, Dolly Parton’s dress in her honor at the 60th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 18. Scott Kirkland/The Walt Disney Company via Gett

She wore her brilliant blond hair in side-parted loose waves, fittingly teased and voluminous, similar to her late aunt’s signature style.

Danielle finished off her awards-show ensemble with gold pointed-toe boots, soft-glam makeup, and a bright-red manicure.

Beyond merely evoking Dolly’s aesthetic, the look had a deeper meaning.

Danielle Parton at the 60th Annual CMA Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena on November 18, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

“The dress that I’m gonna be wearing, this is really special,” Danielle told Evan Paul, the host of Taste of Country Nights, a country music radio show. “It was actually made for Dolly for ‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning,’ and the song was just nominated for a Grammy.”

Over her decades-long career, Dolly received hundreds of accolades, including 10 CMA Awards (out of 45 nominations) and 11 Grammy Awards (out of 58 nominations).

The late legendary singer, Dolly Parton, wearing a denim jacket and her signature blond, curly hair in 1979. Bettmann/Getty Images

“She has tried it on,” Danielle continued. “She obviously didn’t get to wear it for the purpose it was designed for, and so I’m gonna get to wear it to honor her. Isn’t that precious?”

Steve Summers, Dolly’s costume designer for over 30 years, was behind the look. He posed with Danielle on the red carpet in a striking embellished suit.

Danielle Parton poses with Steve Summers, Dolly’s costume designer of over 30 years, before her death in Aug. 2025. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Danielle introduced herself as the official brand ambassador for the late singer on Instagram on Oct. 21, in collaboration with Dolly’s social media page.

Fans couldn’t help but notice how strong the Parton genes were. One supporter commented, “You look and sound just like Dolly!! ❤️"