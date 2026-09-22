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BRAVE BATTLE

Dolly Parton’s Secret Trip Before Her Death Revealed

She is understood to have flown to Europe for experimental treatment.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

By Harry Thompson

Dolly Parton secretly flew to Germany for experimental treatment before her death, according to a new report. The “9 to 5” singer died in August at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer, but a year before her death, she flew to Frankfurt on a private jet, TMZ reported. The outlet cited anonymous sources who claimed that while there she underwent an unknown experimental treatment that saw her stay in Europe for a week afterward. The sources said that the “Jolene” icon believed it had been effective and had made her stronger. Those in the country music star’s inner circle knew she had been sick, but she fought the short battle privately, and the type of cancer that afflicted her is not known. She is understood to have been surrounded by loved ones as she died at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Tennessee and was buried in Nashville at the Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum.

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Read it at TMZ

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