Eagles Security Chief Banned From Sideline After Tussle With Linebacker

    Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers exchanges words with Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and Dom DiSandro at Lincoln Financial Field on December 03, 2023.

    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Philadelphia Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro was banned from the sideline by the NFL for the rest of the season following a tussle with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw earlier this month, the Associated Press reported, citing two sources. Greenlaw was ejected and fined $10,927 after putting his hand in DiSandro’s face. The security chief, who has worked with the team for over two decades, departed the field to applause from Eagles fans. After a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, DiSandro and was barred from the last Sunday’s Eagles game.

