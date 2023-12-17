Eagles Security Chief Banned From Sideline After Tussle With Linebacker

CHEAT SHEET
Philadelphia Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro was banned from the sideline by the NFL for the rest of the season following a tussle with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw earlier this month, the Associated Press reported, citing two sources. Greenlaw was ejected and fined $10,927 after putting his hand in DiSandro’s face. The security chief, who has worked with the team for over two decades, departed the field to applause from Eagles fans. After a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, DiSandro and was barred from the last Sunday’s Eagles game.