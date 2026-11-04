OUCH Don Jr. Gets Relentlessly Booed on Celebratory Outing The president’s son was met with an unfriendly welcome when he arrived at a law school in Atlanta. RICK WILKING/REUTERS

Donald Trump Jr. was met with a barrage of boos and heckles during a visit to a law school in the aftermath of Republicans suffering a midterm drubbing.

Students at Emory University School of Law in Atlanta made their displeasure clear when the 48-year-old showed up on campus on Wednesday.

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“The country has rebuked you guys! The country has rebuked you,” one person yelled as Don Jr. made his way through one of the buildings, according to a video published by TMZ.

😳 Exclusive: Donald Trump Jr. heckled at Emory Law School after Midterms, "country has rebuked you." pic.twitter.com/iRqGXTLsor — TMZ (@TMZ) November 4, 2026

Other students erupted in boos and jeers before one heckler twists the knife, shouting, “We have the House and the Senate!”

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“Shame on you!” others chanted.

A Secret Service agent appears to motion for the crowd to quiet down, to no avail.

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Don Jr. was at Emory to support his business partner, Omeed Malik, whose name was being added to a building at his alma mater in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, TMZ reports, citing an unnamed source.

Don Jr. tried his hand at playing political kingmaker ahead of the midterms, campaigning for a slate of Republicans who ultimately lost. TMZ

The visit reportedly surprised students, who were not told beforehand that Don Jr. would be attending.

Emory Law School did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Malik, who is seen in the video giving the students the middle finger, is the co-founder and president of 1789 Capital, a venture capital firm where Don Jr. is a partner.

Malik flipped the students off in the video. TMZ

The company’s explosive growth since Don Jr. came aboard after his father won the presidency in 2024 has drawn intense scrutiny.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have opened an investigation into the firm, accusing it of “insider political influence and thoroughgoing corruption”—allegations the company has denied.

Omeed Malik is one of Don Jr.’s business partners. Their venture capital firm has raised questions about conflicts of interest. Richard Brian/REUTERS

Don Jr. was left licking his wounds on Election Day after his desperate election-eve blitz through Ohio and New York fell flat.

During one campaign event in Swanton, Ohio, on Monday, Don Jr. mistakenly claimed Democratic candidates “want to make Ohio a state.”

Voters ultimately ousted Republican Sen. Jon Husted and rejected gubernatorial hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy.

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In New York, Don Jr. stumped for GOP House candidate Kailee Buller, who lost her bid to unseat Democratic Rep. John Mannion.

Don Jr. subsequently threw his full support behind JD Vance’s election postmortem, which amounted to a thinly veiled swipe at President Donald Trump’s biggest priorities.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote, while singling out rising gas prices and the cost of living.

Barely an hour later, Don Jr. reposted the vice president’s postmortem, writing, “Every word of this is 💯💯💯.”

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