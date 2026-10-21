DADDY ISSUES Don Jr. Secretly Knifes Father in Explosive Family Clash The president’s son joins around two-thirds of Americans who oppose his father’s actions. Joe Readle/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. has repeatedly spoken out against his father’s war on Iran as the deeply unpopular conflict drags on, according to a report.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son has been privately badmouthing the Iran war to those around him and has opposed the Middle East conflict since it broke out on Feb. 28, sources told The Atlantic.

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Trump Jr. has even made his feelings known to his father about the war, which has dragged on for nearly eight months with no end in sight. Most Americans actually agree with Trump Jr., with voter backlash over the Iran war and subsequent soaring gas prices predicted to doom the GOP in the Nov. 3 midterms.

“Don has kept his views on the subject private, as he would never publicly break with his dad on an issue like this, but I can’t imagine anyone who knows Don would be surprised by his personal views on the subject,” a source told the outlet.

Donald Trump Jr. is well aware that Middle East conflicts have plagued other Republican administrations. Annabelle Gordon/Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Trump Jr. has long spoken out against U.S. foreign intervention, especially in the Middle East. He was also a close friend of the assassinated Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who for years had cautioned Trump against starting a major conflict with Iran.

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While Trump Jr. has not publicly broken with his father over Iran, he had previously praised his father online for not starting a war with the country.

“Remember when they said Trump would get us into a full-blown war with Iran?” Trump Jr. posted on X in April 2024, nearly two years before his father did precisely that.

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“Times like these should make us all realize how lucky we were to have Trump, his strength and his resolve.”

Donald Trump Jr.’s post now comes with embarrassing context. X/Donald Trump Jr.

Multiple other MAGA figures have also broken with Trump over the war, questioning why a so-called “America First” president would team up with Israel in a conflict that has exacerbated the affordability crisis for millions of Americans and dragged U.S. service members into another faraway conflict.

They include Vice President JD Vance, who praised Trump for not starting any new wars during his first term, as well as former loyalists Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson.

“Don Jr. is the most MAGA of them all,” a source familiar with the president’s son’s opposition to the Iran war told The Atlantic.

A Pew Research poll released this month found that a whopping 65 percent of Americans disapprove of the way Trump is handling the war in Iran.

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The White House did not respond to questions about Trump Jr.’s position on the war. An official said in a statement that Iran had been “decimated” and once again pushed the dubious claim that the conflict “will be over very soon.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Donald Trump Jr. and the White House for comment.

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