Don Jr. Stabs Dad in the Back in Brutal Midterm Postmortem

Donald Trump Jr. has weighed in on the midterms with a dig at his own dad.
Don Jr., 48, gave a full-throated endorsement of Vice President JD Vance’s surprisingly candid assessment of where the Republican Party went wrong after a humiliating defeat in the midterm elections on Tuesday.
Vance, 42, admitted in a lengthy X post that the GOP faced a stunning rebuke because it failed to address voters’ concerns about the Iran war, the cost of living, and the Trump administration’s foreign policy posture.
“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote. “The president himself said so last night.”
Barely an hour later, Don Jr. reposted the vice president’s postmortem with a brief caption.
“Every word of this is 💯💯💯,” the president’s son said.
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