DADDY ISSUES Don Jr. Stabs Dad in the Back in Brutal Midterm Postmortem The president’s son joined JD Vance in admitting where the GOP went wrong.

Donald Trump Jr. has weighed in on the midterms with a dig at his own dad.

Don Jr., 48, gave a full-throated endorsement of Vice President JD Vance’s surprisingly candid assessment of where the Republican Party went wrong after a humiliating defeat in the midterm elections on Tuesday.

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Vance, 42, admitted in a lengthy X post that the GOP faced a stunning rebuke because it failed to address voters’ concerns about the Iran war, the cost of living, and the Trump administration’s foreign policy posture.

Donald Trump Jr. threw his dad under the bus after the midterms. Annabelle Gordon/Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote. “The president himself said so last night.”

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Barely an hour later, Don Jr. reposted the vice president’s postmortem with a brief caption.

“Every word of this is 💯💯💯,” the president’s son said.

Donald Trump Jr. on X

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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