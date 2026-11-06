 Skip to main content
KNOCK KNOCK

Don Jr.’s Banished Ex Stages Deranged Comeback at Mar-a-Lago

Kimberly Guilfoyle is back with a vengeance and keen to settle some scores.

By Julia Ornedo

Donald Trump Jr.’s scandal-ridden ex has reemerged in the U.S. with a Mar-a-Lago splash.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former ambassador to Greece whom the White House forced out after a humiliating controversy, announced her return to the U.S. with an appearance at a three-day CPAC gala on President Donald Trump’s turf.

Guilfoyle, 57, was spotted in a photo posted Friday by Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Matt Schlapp on X

Matt Schlapp on X

“Great to have Ambassador Guilfoyle with us at our gala,” he wrote on X. “She bought this beautiful painting of Mercy which she also generously gave to her. We love her and Magaangelo the artist!”

Guilfoyle wore an all-black ensemble as she smiled next to Schlapp and his wife Mercedes. She gifted the couple a portrait of Mercedes created by Elena Ruseva, an artist loved by President Donald Trump who also goes by “MAGA Langelo.”

The CPAC retreat featured Republican lawmakers like Florida governor-elect Byron Donalds and Sen. Mike Lee, as well as global MAGA allies Flávio Bolsonaro of Brazil and Liz Truss of the United Kingdom.

“CPAC invites its most dedicated supporters to an exclusive retreat at one of the most iconic private clubs in the country,” its website brags. “This intimate gathering brings together conservative leaders, influential voices, and top supporters for a multi-day experience centered on leadership, strategy, and celebration.”

Matt Schlapp on X

Matt Schlapp on X

An insider previously told the Daily Mail that Guilfoyle has been staying in Florida with her second ex-husband, businessman Eric Villency, since returning from Athens. The two share a 20-year-old son.

“Kimberly loved getting job of ambassador to Greece,” the unnamed source told the outlet. “In a way, the role was made for her.”

“But that didn’t diminish the agony of Don Jr’s betrayal—and what some considered her banishment out of country so he didn’t have to come face to face with her wrath,” the source added.

Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump reacts with Kimberly Guilfoyle as the President formally kicks off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle dated for six years.

CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Guilfoyle dated the president’s son for about six years. They got engaged in 2020, but called it off four years later. Donald Jr. is now married to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

“Kimberly has a lot of scores to settle,” the source told the Daily Mail.

The White House asked Guilfoyle to resign after a damning Wall Street Journal exposé published screenshots of her asking Trump donor Eric Deters for $100,000 to pay off an American Express card.

Donald Trump kisses Kimberly Guilfoyle, during the Greek Independence Day celebration at the White House in Washington, D.C., March 24, 2025.

The White House later asked Guilfoyle to step down as ambassador to Greece.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Deters never made the payment, citing concerns about his marriage. Guilfoyle was also accused of threatening foreign officials, giving lobbyists privileged access, and attempting to solicit payments in exchange for political influence.

“Kimberly is determined not to be seen as a loser,” another source told the Daily Mail. “She is wild with jealousy about Bettina and has since made every effort to make sure she is seen with wealthy men, very heavy hitters.”

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Julia Ornedo
Julia OrnedoReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW