Don Jr.’s Banished Ex Stages Deranged Comeback at Mar-a-Lago
Kimberly Guilfoyle is back with a vengeance and keen to settle some scores.
Donald Trump Jr.’s scandal-ridden ex has reemerged in the U.S. with a Mar-a-Lago splash.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former ambassador to Greece whom the White House forced out after a humiliating controversy, announced her return to the U.S. with an appearance at a three-day CPAC gala on President Donald Trump’s turf.
Guilfoyle, 57, was spotted in a photo posted Friday by Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference.
“Great to have Ambassador Guilfoyle with us at our gala,” he wrote on X. “She bought this beautiful painting of Mercy which she also generously gave to her. We love her and Magaangelo the artist!”
Guilfoyle wore an all-black ensemble as she smiled next to Schlapp and his wife Mercedes. She gifted the couple a portrait of Mercedes created by Elena Ruseva, an artist loved by President Donald Trump who also goes by “MAGA Langelo.”
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The CPAC retreat featured Republican lawmakers like Florida governor-elect Byron Donalds and Sen. Mike Lee, as well as global MAGA allies Flávio Bolsonaro of Brazil and Liz Truss of the United Kingdom.
“CPAC invites its most dedicated supporters to an exclusive retreat at one of the most iconic private clubs in the country,” its website brags. “This intimate gathering brings together conservative leaders, influential voices, and top supporters for a multi-day experience centered on leadership, strategy, and celebration.”
An insider previously told the Daily Mail that Guilfoyle has been staying in Florida with her second ex-husband, businessman Eric Villency, since returning from Athens. The two share a 20-year-old son.
“Kimberly loved getting job of ambassador to Greece,” the unnamed source told the outlet. “In a way, the role was made for her.”
“But that didn’t diminish the agony of Don Jr’s betrayal—and what some considered her banishment out of country so he didn’t have to come face to face with her wrath,” the source added.
Guilfoyle dated the president’s son for about six years. They got engaged in 2020, but called it off four years later. Donald Jr. is now married to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.
“Kimberly has a lot of scores to settle,” the source told the Daily Mail.
The White House asked Guilfoyle to resign after a damning Wall Street Journal exposé published screenshots of her asking Trump donor Eric Deters for $100,000 to pay off an American Express card.
Deters never made the payment, citing concerns about his marriage. Guilfoyle was also accused of threatening foreign officials, giving lobbyists privileged access, and attempting to solicit payments in exchange for political influence.
“Kimberly is determined not to be seen as a loser,” another source told the Daily Mail. “She is wild with jealousy about Bettina and has since made every effort to make sure she is seen with wealthy men, very heavy hitters.”
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