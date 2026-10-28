DONNER DATE Don Jr.’s Eyebrow-Raising Secret Dinner Guest List Exposed Donald Trump’s eldest son had dinner with an eclectic cast. Annabelle Gordon/Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Donald Trump Jr. enjoyed a secretive thirteen-person dinner in Europe with an eclectic mix of guests, including the Fyre Festival founder and a Miss World Estonia winner, according to the Financial Times.

On September 6, a private jet carrying the president’s son landed in Estonia for a one-day business visit that culminated in a private dinner at the offices of an online casino software company, followed by an after-party at a local cigar lounge.

The guest list featured a roster of eccentric American personalities, including former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland, and former New York mobster Michael Franzese, who teamed up with Russian criminals in the 1980s to defraud the American government of millions of dollars.

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Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland, pictured on Fox News, was at the dinner. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Attendees at the subsequent after-party included celebrity poker players, an Estonian actress, and the reigning Miss World Estonia, 18-year-old Eliisa-Adele Toode, a recent high school graduate, the FT reported.

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“Everyone involved who has factual knowledge is under a 55-page NDA, which is understandable given the guest list,” Craig Hilton, the evening’s host and founder of Studioworks, told the Financial Times.

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Despite the unorthodox crowd, the gathering also drew high-level establishment representation. Margus Tsahkna, Estonia’s foreign minister, attended to discuss regional security, noting that the Baltic nation seeks a stronger U.S. and NATO military presence to deter potential Russian aggression following the invasion of Ukraine.

A photograph shared on the Miss World Estonia Facebook page on September 11. Miss World Estonia/Facebook

Reigning Miss World Estonia, 18-year-old Eliisa-Adele Toode, a recent high school graduate, was at the after-party. Eliisa-Adele Toode/Instagram

Tsahkna told Estonian broadcaster ERR that “the topic of Ukraine was on the table quite a lot”.

“It was very interesting to meet someone who—while not an active politician—wields significant influence, and to see his attitude towards us,” Tsahkna said, adding that the meeting provided an opportunity to present national security visions to an influential figure within the presidential circle.

While Estonia’s top diplomat was present, representatives for Donald Jr. maintained the trip was strictly private. A spokesperson emphasized that while he holds strong opinions, his views represent only himself and not his father’s government.

Former New York Mafia boss turned motivational speaker Michael Franzese was at the Trump event. Newspix/Newspix via Getty Images

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The European stop follows a series of unconventional overseas excursions. Earlier, Donald Jr. traveled to Mongolia for a two-day hunting trip in a remote camp alongside Umar Kremlev, a Russian oligarch and head of the International Boxing Association with close ties to the Kremlin.

Kremlev bankrolled a portion of Donald Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s Caribbean wedding celebrations, drawing bipartisan congressional scrutiny.

Following the Estonian meetings, Donald Jr. flew to Poland for another brief, highly guarded series of closed-door discussions.

Donald Trump Jr. has been contacted for comment.

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