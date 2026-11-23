ARENA SCARE Grammy Nominee’s Concert Cut Short by Mysterious Emergency Police declared a “major incident” after chaos broke out. Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images # 1

Thousands of Don Toliver fans have been evacuated from his concert in the U.K. city of Manchester after a substance believed to be tear gas was set off in the crowd. Police declared a “major incident” after chaos broke out at the Co-op Live arena just before 10 p.m. (5 p.m. ET). Fans of the rapper were seen running from the venue, coughing and rubbing their eyes. More than 50 people were treated outside the arena, with one person taken to the hospital. “It is understood that a substance believed to be tear gas was let off in the crowd towards the end of a concert,” Greater Manchester Police said. The 32-year-old artist earned five Grammy nominations last week, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album. The show was part of his Octane World Tour, which wraps up Monday at London’s O2 Arena. Representatives for Toliver did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

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