Donald Glover Drops New Childish Gambino Album in the Middle of the Night

Childish Gambino has something for those of us stuck at home: a surprise new album he released in the middle of the night on Sunday. The collection of songs was published on DonaldGloverPresents.com, a website that references the artist’s real name. Among its 12 tracks are apparent collabs with Ariana Grande, SZA, and 21 Savage. And according to The Hollywood Reporter, most of it is new music. There was no announcement the album was coming, but according to Variety, a member of Childish Gambino's management team tweeted a link after the streaming site went live.