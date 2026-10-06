👀 Trump, 80, Caught Red-Handed Leering at ‘Perfect’ Natalie Harp, 35 The president seemed to enjoy watching Harp leave.

President Donald Trump has been caught on camera leering at his much-younger aide Natalie Harp, seconds before calling her “perfect.”

Trump, 80, was speaking on Monday as part of his onslaught of rallies ahead of the midterms when he summoned Harp, 35, to the stage.

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The president had asked his adoring aide to bring him an executive order that would temporarily allow off-road “dyed” diesel intended for agriculture and exempt from federal and state excise taxes to also be used on highways. It comes as Trump’s war with Iran has set fuel costs soaring.

President Donald Trump's Executive Assistant Natalie Harp hands him an Executive Order in Nebraska. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“I’d like to ask Natalie to come out, Natalie, come out, bring it out here, Natalie,” Trump said, without using her surname or addressing her role in his administration. Harp, who makes $150,000 a year as Trump’s executive assistant, has been nicknamed the “human printer” for her duties that include printing out material for Trump to read or suggestions of posts he can make on social media.

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“Bring it out, I’ll sign it right here,” Trump commanded before Harp handed him the order.

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After bragging, “I’m gonna do what Joe Biden couldn’t do,” referencing his claim that Biden used an autopen to sign documents, Harp returned to the stage to take the order from the president.

Natalie Harp is summoned to the stage by Donald Trump. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

At that point, Trump was spotted turning away from the microphone to take a second look at Harp as she walked away from the stage.

Journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on X, “Trump takes a gander at Natalie Harp’s legs while she walks off.”

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Trump’s glance at Harp was also noticed by online commentator Brian Krassenstein, who wrote on X, “Trump appears to check out Natalie Harp’s butt before comparing her to Vanna White.”

He added, “What a creepy old man. I wouldn’t expect anything different from a man who would walk in on changing teenagers and appears in the Epstein files 6000 times.”

The reference to Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White followed Trump comparing Harp to someone on the cast of another game show.

After she left the stage, Trump said of his aide, “She reminds me [of], like, The Price is Right.”

Executive assistant to US President Donald Trump, Natalie Harp, hands an executive order for US President Donald Trump to sign during a campaign rally at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Grand Island, Nebraska, on October 5, 2026. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Roleplaying like he was on the show, Trump continued, “‘Thank you, Natalie.’ This perfect person comes up, hands it, walks up.”

He then seemed to suggest the pair could be on their own program, adding “We should go on television with this show, right?”

The current cast of The Price is Right, which is hosted by Drew Carey, features six rotating models who present prizes and assist the host.

The models were known as “Barker’s Beauties” during former host Bob Barker’s era fronting the show. Their duties included handing Barker his microphone and opening doors to reveal prizes.

Guest model Hunter King with model Rachel Reynolds on The Price is Right. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

During the game show, an announcer states “Come on down,” where a selected audience member can come on stage to win prizes.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Harp’s appearance on stage follows Trump also calling his even younger communications adviser, Margo Martin, on stage last Thursday.

At a stop in Oklahoma, Trump invited Martin, 31, on stage and praised her for almost two minutes, as Harp watched on.

President Donald Trump and Margo Martin on stage in Oklahoma. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Calling her a social media “sensation,” Trump said of Martin, “Look at this. Look at this. And I’m not allowed... I’m not allowed to say she’s beautiful. You believe that, she is beautiful. But she’s beautiful inside and out, and she’s been so loyal.”

Trump then gave Martin’s parents a shout-out, saying, “I see why she’s good-looking, actually. You know, I believe in the racehorse theory. Fast horses, right? Great mom and dad. Thank you very much. Great job, Margo.”

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