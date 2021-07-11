CHEAT SHEET
Trump Brags That People Harass Cassidy Over Impeachment Vote
Former President Donald Trump addressed the crowd on the final day of the Conservative Political Action Conference with a few words for Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) who was one of seven Republican senators who voted to impeach Trump after the U.S. Capitol Riots on January 6th. Calling Cassidy a “lightweight,” Trump said Cassidy “can’t walk down the streets of Louisiana without having nasty things said to him” because of Cassidy’s impeachment vote. Trump mentioned others in his speech, calling Liz Cheney a “warmonger” and further pushing the lie that he won the 2020 presidential election.