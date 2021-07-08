Trump Sends Secret Service a $10K Bill for Renting Rooms at His Golf Club
OLD HABITS
He left office months ago but former President Donald Trump is still keeping his tradition of billing the Secret Service eye-watering amounts of money for agents to rent rooms at his properties. In May, Trump billed the Secret Service almost $10,200 to rent rooms at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to new records reviewed by The Washington Post. Since he left office in January, taxpayers have paid Trump’s businesses more than $50,000 for rooms used by Secret Service agents. As The Daily Beast previously reported, they spent $34,000 to rent fancy port-a-potties, too.
The only other protected person to bill the Secret Service for rent was Joe Biden when he was vice president. However, Biden has not charged the Secret Service rent since becoming president, the Post reports. Trump’s company charged the government more than $2.5 million during his presidency.