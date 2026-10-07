Trump Gives Ominous Warning About Project 2025 Goon’s Next Job

President Donald Trump has made an ominous comment about what the Project 2025 architect Russ Vought has in store.

Trump, 80, mentioned Vought during a speech at the future site of a Navy submarine manufacturing plant in Baltimore. Vought was in attendance, as was Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other administration officials.

“We have some big surprises coming up in another few weeks, right, Russ?” Trump said to Vought, who now leads the White House budget office. “He’s going to be one of the very important people in the history of our country, in my opinion. He’s got some great things happening.”

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought held the same job during the final two years of Trump's first term. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

Though Vought, 50, largely stays behind the scenes, his job is one of the most influential in the administration.

During his tenure as director of the Office of Management and Budget, he has overseen the Trump administration’s sweeping cuts to the civil service and the dispensing of funds appropriated by Congress. Vought had the same job during the second half of Trump’s first term; then, he froze $214 million in security aid for Ukraine and redirected Defense Department money for the southern border wall after Congress refused to fund it.

Trump has called Vought his “Grim Reaper” due to his cuts.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.